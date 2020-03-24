Govt. to home deliver essential commodities

The Presidential Secretariat issues a circular starting that a special task force has been established headed by Basil Rajapaksa to efficiently conduct the mechanism of distributing essential commodities to the homes of consumers.

The rest of the members in this task force are the ministerial secretaries, Government Agents, Divisional Secretaries and other officials.

A special mechanism of home delivering essential commodities to consumers including essential food items, medicines, gas and other essentials without any hindrance will commence from tomorrow (25).

All delivery vehicles including lorries, vans, trishaws, motorcycles and other transport vehicles will be permitted to travel during curfew hours.

Accordingly, the government has advised the wholesale establishments which home deliver essential commodities to commence their services from tomorrow.

Sathosa, Keels, Laughs, Arpico, Food City, Araliya, Nipuna and other wholesale traders will be engaged in this endeavour.