 Dr. S. Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka | Sunday Observer

Dr. S. Jaishankar’s visit to Sri Lanka

0
News
22 January, 2023

External Affairs Minister of India Dr. S. Jaishankar concluded an official visit to Sri Lanka on Friday (January 20). During the visit, Minister Jaishankar held bilateral discussions with Minister of Foreign Affairs Ali Sabry, PC on January 19 and was hosted to dinner by the Foreign Minister.

On behalf of President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the Government and the people of Sri Lanka, Minister Sabry conveyed his gratitude to his Indian counterpart for the significant assistance extended by India to Sri Lanka in the past year, of US$ 4 billion in credit lines as well as other in-kind assistance, when the country was going through its most serious economic crisis. 

Minister Sabry also appreciated India’s announcement, as the first country to officially back Sri Lanka’s IMF-led debt restructuring program by conveying financing assurances to the International Monetary Fund. 

The Indian Minister reiterated that the primary purpose of his visit to Colombo was to express India’s solidarity with Sri Lanka in difficult times in line with the ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy of Prime Minister Modi. It was India’s intention to clear the way for Sri Lanka to move towards recovery and growth.

Bilateral discussions between the two Foreign Ministers and the delegations included Foreign Secretary Aruni Wijewardane and Indian High Commissioner Gopal Bagley and focused on several areas of possible further collaboration for mutual benefit.

It was agreed that greater connectivity including through tourism would encourage enhanced people to people contact and economic activity. 

Sustainable energy security was identified by both sides as one of the most urgent upcoming challenges, and agreement was arrived at in principle for the need for a framework for cooperation for renewable energy. 

Foreign Minister Sabry said that India was one of the fastest growing economies in the world. Sri Lanka recognises that India’s growth would provide opportunities for Sri Lanka as India is Sri Lanka’s largest trade partner, the largest source of inward tourism and one of the largest investors.

On the occasion of the visit, a number of important initiatives were concluded in the presence of President Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat. 

This included the signing of an Mou on Indian Grant Assistance for implementation of High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDP) which focused on socio-economic development, infrastructure in education, health and 2 community development sectors. 

Comments

Related Articles


Animals destroy seven percent of local coconut production
Indian External Affairs Minister present buses to Sri Lanka
Indian External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar presents a symbolic key to Transport, Highways and Mass Media Minister Dr...
Dr. Sumithra Peries bids adieu
The funeral of Sri Lanka’s first woman filmmaker, Dr. Sumithra Peries, took place at Independence Square, Colombo yesterday...
‘Elections Commission cannot summon senior officials’
Although the Defence Secretary General (Rtd) Kamal Gunaratne received summons from the National Elections Commission (NEC)...
UGC Chief gets tough with ragging in universities
University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman Prof. Sampath Amaratunge has decided to get a pledge from every new...
Eighty-one bird species face extinction
Eighty-one of the country’s bird species are threatened with extinction, said Director of the Biodiversity Secretariat Mrs....
French Court jails 14 Sri Lankans for people-smuggling
A Court in Northern France has sentenced 14 Sri Lankans to prison for operating a people-smuggling ring across Europe – part...
Highest number of incidents in Gampaha
61 SLTB workers brutally attacked by private bus crews in 2022
Sixty-one Sri Lanka Transport Board (SLTB) workers were brutally assaulted and injured by private bus employees last year,...
Finance Ministry strives to secure coal funds
The Finance Ministry is reported to be striving to procure the Rs.55 billion needed to purchase coal, Ministry sources said...
Over 8,000 police personnel to be deployed
GCE (AL) exam begins tomorrow
Over 8,000 police officers will be deployed to provide security to the examination centres and coordinating centres set up...
PUCSL endorses electricity tariff hike
PUCSL chairman bowled as three out of four members give the green light
Three of the four members of the Public Utilities Commission of Sri Lanka (PUCSL) have approved the Cabinet proposal for an...
ON THIS DAY: January 22-28
St. Benedict’s College OBU spreads Christmas cheer to less privileged families
Boasting a rich history, the Old Boys union of St. Benedict’s College celebrated Christmas in 2022 in it’s true spirit.“The...
Manamala Hendewa gets serenaded by soothing tunes
Vetaran Musician Keerthi Pascual’s 2nd Manamala Hendewa concert will be held at the Nelum Pokuna Performing Arts Theatre on...
CPA Secretary General meets President
Secretary General of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association, Stephen Twigg met President Ranil Wickremesinghe during his...
New reformist program to mark Independence anniversary
The Government will introduce its new reformist program to mark the 75th National Independence Day on February 4.The...
Thai Pongal message
Importance of transcending narrow differences - Opposition Leader
Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa in his Thai Pongal message said that he wishes all Hindu devotees and people around the...
Thai Pongal message
The beginning of a new tomorrow - Speaker
Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena in his Thai Pongal message said, “May the wonderful Thai Pongal festival that comes to the...
Thai Pongal message
An integral part of our national culture - PM
Thai Pongal, also known as the festival of harvest, signifies paying gratitude to the sun, on which farmers rely for a...
Thai Pongal message
Build a self-sufficient country - President
President Ranil Wickremesinghe in his Thai Pongal message said this year is opportune to signify the Government’s endeavours...

Produced by Lake House. Copyright © 1995 - 2023 The Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Ltd.