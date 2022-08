Ryan Fernando (left) the captain of S. Thomas’ College and his Royal College counterpart Gishan Balasooriya hold the DS Senanayake Memorial Shield after their 143rd annual Battle of the Blues cricket match ended in a draw last week at the SSC ground in Colombo in the presence of Rev Marc Billimoria (warden of S. Thomas’ College’) and Sanath Jayalath (principal of Royal College) and members of the Dialog Axiata team, the sponsor of the encounter