 Akila Perera missed the rugby bus? | Sunday Observer

Akila Perera missed the rugby bus?

Sports
30 July, 2022
Akila Perera with the Bradby Shield
Akila Perera with the Bradby Shield

Former Royal College and Tamil Union Cricket and Athletic Club cricketer Akila Perera finds himself as a man who perhaps emphasized in the wrong sport and was left behind only to realize that rugby would have made him a better exponent.

Always wanting to get the simple things right, Akila is a person who will welcome constructive criticism and take it in his stride like a true professional that he could not be or perhaps was to some extent.

“If I make an impact on anyone, that’s the best I have done,” Akila whose passion is sports and favourite colour is green told the Sunday Observer in an interview.

Q: Describe yourself in one word
Focused -humble

Q: Any words or phrases you overuse?
Pressure is a privilege

Q: What is your most marked characteristic?
Honesty

Q: If you could edit your past, what would you change?
Play rugby for school

Q: What is the most important thing in your life?
My sister

Q: Who has influenced you the most?

I have a few coaches. Chandika Hathurusinghe whom I have played under and then another one is Sanath Martis and my friend Dushanth Lewke whom I have worked under. Not forgetting Dr. Harindu Wijesinghe, Dr. Thushantha Wijesinghe, Dr.Rangana Hettige, Dr.Kithsiri Perera and Dr. Bhanuka Fernando who have all helped me a lot.

I’m always grateful to all the people I mentioned.

They have helped me a lot to become who I am today.

Q: Are you fashionable?
Very much like to be neat and smart

Q: If you had access to a time machine what would you change?
I would change sports and stop cricket and play rugby

Q: What motivates you in your life?
Criticism

Q: If you could choose any career right now, what would it be?
To become a lawyer

Q: What forms of music do you listen to?
Coldplay

Q: What’s the best thing you would like to hear from someone?
That I have made an impact on their lives

Q. What made you choose sports?
The thrill and the challenge

Q. Thus far what was your most unforgettable sporting incident?
The 2014 knockout rugby semi final against Trinity College which we (Royal under Nimshan Jayawardena) won against the mighty Trinity side

Q. What’s your best school sporting achievement?

Being a part of the League winning rugby team (2015, 2017, 2018, 2019) and winning the D.S .Senanayake Shield in the 137th Battle of the Blues in 2016 (Cricket )

Q: What is your idea of happiness?
Seeing my family enjoy

Q: What is the trait you most deplore in others?
Not being honest

Q: Which person do you most admire and why?
Definitely my mother, because of her qualities

Q: What has been your biggest disappointment?
Not being able to study more

Q: Most important lesson life has taught you?
If you want results then you have to put in the hard work and there is no easy way

Q: What is the most beautiful thing you’ve ever seen?
Had the privilege of watching the ‘Haka’ performed by the All Blacks live in New Zealand

