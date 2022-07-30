England-Germany final to showcase women’s best

The Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley will be a “great football feast”, according to Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Alexandra Popp scored twice as eight-time European champions Germany beat a spirited France side 2-1 in the second semi-final on Wednesday. They will now play England on Sunday in front of a crowd of up to 87,200.

“It’s a classic game, it will be an incredible final,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We look forward to this game, as everyone will do in England and in Germany.

“We will be playing at Wembley in front of 80 or 90,000 people and most of them for England and against us but we understand that and we’re accepting the challenge.”

A peak TV audience of 4.9 million watched Germany seal their place in the final, with another one million streams watched on iPlayer and BBC Sport, a day after 9.3 million watched on TV and two million streams were viewed as England beat Sweden. (BBC Sport)