 England-Germany final to showcase women’s best | Sunday Observer

England-Germany final to showcase women’s best

0
Sports
30 July, 2022
Germany’s players celebrate entering the Euro final after beating France
Germany’s players celebrate entering the Euro final after beating France

The Euro 2022 final between England and Germany at Wembley will be a “great football feast”, according to Germany boss Martina Voss-Tecklenburg.

Alexandra Popp scored twice as eight-time European champions Germany beat a spirited France side 2-1 in the second semi-final on Wednesday. They will now play England on Sunday in front of a crowd of up to 87,200.

“It’s a classic game, it will be an incredible final,” said Voss-Tecklenburg.

“We look forward to this game, as everyone will do in England and in Germany.

“We will be playing at Wembley in front of 80 or 90,000 people and most of them for England and against us but we understand that and we’re accepting the challenge.”

A peak TV audience of 4.9 million watched Germany seal their place in the final, with another one million streams watched on iPlayer and BBC Sport, a day after 9.3 million watched on TV and two million streams were viewed as England beat Sweden. (BBC Sport)

 

 

Comments

Related Articles


Misunderstood Sri Lankan gymnast beauty cold-shouldered at Commonwealth Games
Why should Anna-Marie Ondaatje be treated like a voice in the wilderness when her credentials have been proven beyond doubt...
Isuru returns with Bronze
Dilanka Isuru Yodage who won a bronze medal in weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, England displays his...
Aussie cricketers bat for Sri Lankan children
Australia’s cricketers made a generous gesture by donating the prize money they received from their recent tour of Sri Lanka...
Unbeaten Isipathana firm favourites against rolling Royal
Isipathana have proved that they are now the top favourite to win the 2022 inter school League rugby title after they beat a...
Ranatunga now the biggest think-tank of Sri Lanka sports
Sri Lanka’s World Cup winning captain, Arjuna Ranatunga was appointed the new chairman of the elite National Sports Council...
Aslam and Daluwatte pocket boys and girls golf titles
Haroon Aslam and Kaya Daluwatte emerged junior match-play boys and girls champions in the Rukmini Kodagoda Trophy golf...
Tearful Godamanna bids farewell to colourful career with victory
Sri Lanka’s top tennis player Harshana Godamanna played his last game for Sri Lanka and made certain that his country beats...
Sri Lanka Cricket bowls out Parliament’s match referee
Cricket played in Parliament may have crossed the boundary with even its match officials run-out of shots and ruled out as...
48th limited overs cricket encounter celebrate with the Fr. Peter A Pillai Shield
St. Peter’s College players Rusanda Gamage, Vishen Helambage, Shenal Boteju, Shansay Gunatilaka, Lahiru Devatage, Wanuja...
Visakha girls outsmart the rest as Colombo cricket champions
The champion Visakha Vidyalaya squad comprising Nisali Arangala (captain), Nethmi Dhanasekara (vice captain), Mihipa...
Sri Lanka pick leading tennis girls for Billie Jean King Cup
Sri Lanka will have a five-member women’s tennis team participate in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Asia/Oceania...
Ambepitiya saw Abeykoon’s Italian job almost pull off a gold grab
Athlete Yupun Priyadarshana Abeykoon attained iconic status in Sri Lanka when he became the first South Asian to break the...
Will Sri Lanka find a Sam Curran in Hemananda?
Sri Lanka Under-19 cricketer Danal Hemananda dreams of becoming a professional cricketer and his role model is England...
Dark days ahead for Raducanu after another loss
Emma Raducanu’s US Open title defence preparations suffered another blow as she was beaten by Camila Giorgi in the National...
Sri Lanka karate champ restarts camp in Germany
A former Sri Lanka karate champion Shihan Athula Minithanthri re-started his karate camp in Germany that will conclude today...
All Blacks lose five matches in six Tests
New Zealand fell to a fifth defeat in their last six Tests as they lost 26-10 against South Africa in their Rugby...
Russia’s Valeriy Brumel fostered the Straddle Style in high jump and won Gold
The Soviet Russia’s high jumper Valeriy Brumel was Tokyo 1964 Olympic champion and multiple world record holder. He is one...
Singer bags hockey double at mercantile championships
The champion Singer hockey team: Standing (from left): Dilantha Dassanayake, Laknath Guruge, Jeyandran Praveendran, Mohamed...
Sri Lankan boxers lagging behind, caught on the wrong footing
Sri Lanka’s eight-member boxing team went with high expectations of bringing home medals at the XXII Commonwealth Games...
Observer-Mobitel Most Popular School Cricketer:
Peterite Gamage and Dharmapala’s Kaushalya back in the lead
St. Peter’s College player Rusanda Gamage retook the top slot in the 20th week of the Sunday Observer Mobitel Most Popular...

Produced by Lake House. Copyright © 1995 - 2022 The Associated Newspapers of Ceylon Ltd.