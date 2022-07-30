Joes record more wins at U-17 cricket

Unbeaten St. Joseph’s College recorded more wins in their first round fixtures of the Under-17 Division 1 inter-school cricket tournament.

St. Joseph’s College beat their arch rival St. Peter’s College in their first fixture, beat President’s College Kotte by four wickets at Kotte in their second fixture and beat De La Salle College by 10 wickets at Mutwall in their third fixture.

Sahan Dabare of St. Joseph’s scored a century against St. Peter’s while Yenula Devthusa of St. Joseph’s displayed his all-round ability in the four matches.

At Darley Road (St. Joseph’s won by 34 runs)

St. Joseph’s: 228/6 (50) (Sahan Dabare 102, Abishek Jayaweera 33 n.o., Dihen de Silva 21, Sasindu Silva 2/37)

St. Peter’s: 194 (46.1) (Lashmika Perera 54, Oween Salgado 26, Dunick Perera 3/4, Naren Muralitharan 2/30, Yenula Dewthusa 2/34)

At Kotte (St. Joseph’s won by four wickets)

President’s Kotte: 165 (34) (Deneth Sigera 64 n.o., Dinal Induwara 33, Tanuja Rajapakse 32, Yenula Dewthusa 4/24, Kaven Pathirana 3/30)

St. Joseph’s: 167/6 (39.1) (Yenula Dewthusa 70, Dunick Perera 23, Kenath Liyanage 21, Sanithu Nethmina 3/28)

At Kotte (St. Joseph’s won by seven wickets)

Ananda College: 128 (42.4) (Mihin Munasinghe 56, Kaven Pathirana 3/10, Yenula Dewthusa 3/17, Dunick Perera 3/28)

St. Joseph’s: 129/3 (31.3) (Rishma Amarasinghe 75 n.o., Sasanka Ranaweera 26, Ramiru Silva 2/32) (YK)