 Sri Lankan boys get the better of Auckland U-19 | Sunday Observer

Sri Lankan boys get the better of Auckland U-19

Sports
30 July, 2022

The touring New Zealand North Harbour-Auckland U19 XI from New Zealand concluded their tour of Sri Lanka last Saturday by losing their third game on tour out of five games.

The five games were played against S. Thomas’ Mt Lavinia XI, Royal College Panadura, Matara District U19 XI, Hambantote District U19 XI and Lyceum College Panadura.

Scores:

North Harbour Auckland beat St Thomas’

North Harbour-Auckland (NHA) 237/6 (50) (Matthew Ross 79, Sam Inglis 60, Campbell Brighouse 50, Logan Ferguson 29, Darien Diego 2/32, V. Rodrigo 2/42)

S. Thomas’ 185/9 (50) (Akash Fernando 112, Harrison Wills 2/13, Toby Douglas 2/23, Matthew Ross 2/26)

Royal College Panadura beat North Harbour-Auckland

Royal Panadura: 226/8 (50) (Kaveesha Perera (49), Jayod Chamara 28, Himesh Thiran 28, Ranmira Fernando 20, Yasitha Promodya 19, Lakindu Chanchala 12, Ojas Grover 3/43, Harrison Wills 3/47)

NZSL North Harbour-Auckland 214 (44.5) (Toby Douglas 56, Campbell Brighouse 52, Logan Ferguson 42, Sam Inglis 25, Hunter Vaughan 24)

Matara District XI beat North Harbour

North Harbour-Auckland: 239 (47.2) overs (Campbell Brighouse 115, Matthew Ross 29, Logan Ferguson 30, Ojas Grover 23 n.o., Vishwa Supun 3/53, Pesandu Sujan 2/22, Sadew Rithmaka 2/42)

Matara District: 242/8 (45.2) (Mithila Mihisara 70, Diniru Abeywickrasinghe 35, Hirantha Lakshan 31, Nipun Samarasinghe 26, Woshitha Amarasinghe 19, Pesandu Sujan 17 n.o., Toby Douglas 3/52, Harrison Wills 2/36, Matthew Ross 2/48)

North Harbour beat Hambantota District on DL system

North Harbour-Auckland 306/6 (40 overs) (Ojas Grover 64, Matthew Ross 63, Toby Douglas 42 n.o., Lachlan Hutton 32 n.o., Sam Inglis 32, Campbell Brighouse 20, Ramindu Nawod 2/53)

Hambantote District 190/9 (32 overs) (Hasala Abhilash 82, Aditya Abhilash 14, Sampath Kumar 31, Toby Douglas 3/23, Oshan 2/5, Sam Inglis 2/23)

Lyceum International School Panadura beat North Harbour

North Harbour-Auckland: 165 (36.5) (Ojas Grover 30, Campbell Brighouse 29, Matthew Ross 26, Sam Inglis 15, Toby Douglas 14, Lachlan Hutton 13, Rusiru Fernando 4/33, Nishal Thambawita 3/20, Bisanda Silva 2/27)

Lyceum International School Panadura 166/7 (29.5) (Akmal Fazly 78, Vishan Joseph 32, Rusiru Fernando 24, Pasandu Silva 14, Sam Inglis 2/19, Sidd Ghosh 2/19) (YK)

St. Peter’s College player Rusanda Gamage retook the top slot in the 20th week of the Sunday Observer Mobitel Most Popular...

