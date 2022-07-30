Weerasinghe shines at San Diego City Amateur golf

Vinod Weerasinghe made a significant impact when taking part in the San Diego City Amateur Championships held in California from July 15 to 17.

He returned a score of 221 from the three rounds he played in. He obtained 74 in the first round, 72 (even par) in the second round and 75 in the third round. Overall he finished tenth with a score of five over par.

A total of 70 players participated in this event.

San Diego City Amateur Open is one of the biggest Amateur Golf events in San Diego City/Southern California conducted by San Diego Junior Golf Association established in 1952.

The San Diego Junior Golf Association has a long history of producing championship golfers, from high school State Champions to NCAA National Champions and all the way to the PGA Tour in players such as Phil Mickelson, Craig Stadler and Scott Simpson to name a few.

Vinod Weerasinghe has won the Sri Lanka National Junior Golf championship three times. Vinod cut his teeth at the Sri Lanka Junior squad prior to leaving for California, USA. His progress is watched carefully for future representation at the National level.